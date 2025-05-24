Simon Trpcevski performed in honor of St. Cyril in Rome

World renowned pianist Simon Trpcevski performed his Makedonissimo concert in Rome, in honor of the day of Ss. Cyril and Methodius.

We are gathered here, where St. Cyril is laid to rest, with deep feeling of gratitude and respect for the letters that the sainted brothers gave us. Their vision enlightened the darkness of illiteracy and implanted our identity in the foundations of European civilization, said Culture Minister Zoran Ljutkov.

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova leads the Macedonian delegation at the honoring of St. Cyril.