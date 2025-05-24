Macedonia will slash tariffs

Macedonia will slash its tariffs, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, affecting half of the articles that are taxed upon import. The suggestions from the business community on the issue of tariffs have not been taken into account in decades, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister announced two rounds of tariff slashing, one now, and the next in January.

Regarding President Trump’s announcement of a 50 percent tariff on EU products, Prime Minister Mickoski said that Macedonia will be one of the countries with lowest tariffs. We currently have a 10 percent tariff from the US, and we are about to lower our tariffs to 0.

We are already in serious talks with the Trump administration. I have spoken several times with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. I think we will be among the countries with lowest rates, Mickoski added.