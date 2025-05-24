Mickoski: many are not happy by our existence in these lands

In his remarks on the day of Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski addressed attempts by countries like Bulgaria to claim the sainted brothers and their heritage exclusively for itself.

There are simpleminded polemics about the sainted brothers, who they were, who they belong to, without seeing the bigger picture. These arguments are meaningless compared to the issue of whether we implement their message, words, and the vows they left us, said the Prime Minister, who was speaking at the St. Sofia cathedral in Ohrid.

Prime Minister Mickoski said that the Macedonian church is the strongest bulwark of the Macedonian nation, whose spiritual growth it advanced through the centuries, for which the church faces attacks. “We have to be aware that many are not happy by our existence in these lands. We must not be upset by the attempts to deny us. That is a natural process in the global world of stronger and weaker nations, bigger and smaller ones. The smaller nations have no option but to be wise and stable, Mickoski added.

He urged the opposition to contribute to building a unified position that will strengthen Macedonia’s hand in the negotiations with Bulgaria and other neighbors. He condemned the practice of the opposition to declare itself as exclusively pro-Western and attack the right as pro-Eastern, in front of foreign diplomats.