The previous Government brought us into this position, Mickoski says after his meeting with Kalas

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kalas today, to discuss Macedonia’s stalled path toward the European Union.

Our path toward the European Union was neither easy nor short. And it wasn’t always just. It was a path with challenges, compromises and waiting too long. Our determination remains clear. We belong to the EU. Not because someone owes us that, but because for decades we’ve been building a democracy, society based on the rule of law and with good neighborly relations, Prime Minister Mickoski said in the joint press conference.

EU representative Kalas said that she does not have a Plan B for Macedonia, other than EU membership.

We are focusing on Plan A, trying to make Plan A work. Because when you are talking about Plan B, then Plan A is out of the question. I’m being very cryptical here, but I want to say that we still have hope that the Plan A works, said Kalas.

The Prime Minister discussed the creation of the current dispute with Bulgaria, that emerged after the SDSM – DUI government imposed the Prespa Treaty and the name change on Macedonia, that was supposed to also open the path to the European Union.

If we are to point to the main culprit, it is clear, the then Prime Minister, EU Integration Minister and the Foreign Affairs Minister. They are the ones who brought us to the position we are in. We are open for bilateral talks, to talks as partners within NATO. Anyone who help, we are willing to accept his mediation. We are tired of continuous blockades over bilateral issues. Let’s have a solution that is simple and continuous, Mickoski said, announcing an upcoming meeting between the presidents of the two countries in the Hague at the end of June, during the NATO summit.