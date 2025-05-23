Oncology clinic scandal: directors allowed into house arrest

Instead of detention, the Skopje criminal court allowed the two former directors of the Oncology Clinic Nino Vases and Nehat Nuhiu, to go into house arrest. Both are charged with the major scandal at the clinic that includes both manipulation of procurement of chemotherapy and illegal sale of drugs while sick patients were given placebos.

Besides the two managers, four doctors were also charged in the scandal. The managers are charged with the procurement, while the doctors with manipulating the treatment regimens, and effectively stealing the drugs.