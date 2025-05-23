Nikoloski: UK experts will help Macedonia develop its infrastructure

Top British experts will help Macedonia develop its infrastructure, as part of the strategic partnership agreement, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski following his visit to London where he signed the agreement.

Regarding the railroad, we discussed obtaining technical support from the UK top company in this area – Crossrail. It is the company that built the longest and most modern line in London, the first digitalized metro line in this part of the world. These are experts who managed a 20 billion pounds project, 4 times more than the entire arrangement we are discussing. Other than short term assistance, we also need training of Macedonian experts we can use in the future, Nikoloski said.

British officials said that NHS can also be engaged to help in the healthcare portion of the strategic partnership agreement.