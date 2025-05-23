 Skip to main content
24.05.2025
Republika English Latest news
Saturday, 24 May 2025

Nikoloski: UK experts will help Macedonia develop its infrastructure

Macedonia

23.05.2025

Top British experts will help Macedonia develop its infrastructure, as part of the strategic partnership agreement, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski following his visit to London where he signed the agreement.

Regarding the railroad, we discussed obtaining technical support from the UK top company in this area – Crossrail. It is the company that built the longest and most modern line in London, the first digitalized metro line in this part of the world. These are experts who managed a 20 billion pounds project, 4 times more than the entire arrangement we are discussing. Other than short term assistance, we also need training of Macedonian experts we can use in the future, Nikoloski said.

British officials said that NHS can also be engaged to help in the healthcare portion of the strategic partnership agreement.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 23.05.2025
EU and NATO officials will attend a meeting between Siljanovska and Radev in the Hague
Macedonia  | 22.05.2025
Macedonia signs landmark strategic partnership agreement with the UK
Macedonia  | 22.05.2025
Managers and doctors charged in the shocking Oncology Clinic scandal