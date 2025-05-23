EU and NATO officials will attend a meeting between Siljanovska and Radev in the Hague

The presidents of Macedonia and Bulgaria, Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova and Rumen Radev, will meet at the coming NATO summit in the Hague. Top EU and NATO officials are expected to be present at the meeting in late June as well, said Prime Minister Mickoski today after his meeting with EU foreign policy official Kaja Kalas.

Our President will be there and there will be an opportunity for a bilateral meeting, that would include EC President Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa, Kaja Kalas, the top person of NATO and a US representative. We will say our arguments at a bilateral meeting, to compare the arguments from both sides. It is good to talk and we agreed to this right away, Mickoski said.

Bulgaria continues to block Macedonia from opening its EU accession talks, even as Albania and Montenegro are making some progress.