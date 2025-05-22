Macedonia signs landmark strategic partnership agreement with the UK

Macedonia and the United Kingdom signed a strategic partnership agreement today. The agreement was signed by Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski and the British Minister for Services, Small Business and Exports Gareth Thomas, and it will open the door for funding projects of up to 5 billion pounds in Macedonia.

The strategic partnership with the United Kingdom is something that will elevate Macedonia to a new level. The inter-governmental agreement will develop infrastructure projects in key areas such as transportation, education, the environment, information technology and other sectors, such as healthcare. We are truly grateful that the United Kingdom, through its instrument for supprot of external financing, set a framework of five billion pounds, Deputy Prime Minister Nikoloski said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that Macedonia has already prepared three projects – the fast railroad line along Corridor 10, a project for reconstruction and building of hospitals, and the construction of a medical faculty and student campus in Stip.

Minister Thomas praised the strong bilateral ties between the two countries and the potential for increasing trade exchange in the future. Minister Thomas said that infrastructure projects are key to spurring economic growth and improving the lives of citizens.

Deputy Prime Minister Izet Mexhiti, who is part of the delegation in London, said that hte agreement can also help solve problems in the environment -a department he holds. “We’ve been fighting for a long time to solve the problem of dangerous waste in several points across the entire country – particularly in factories from the period of former Yugoslavia, whose waste is dangerous for the citizens and the nature. This is an opportunity to solve this problem once and for all”, Mexhiti said.

The British Embassy in Macedonia issued a statement saying that the agreement will lead to a broad range of support initiatives, and potential investments of up to 5 billion pounds. We stand strong and united, said Ambassador Matthew Lawson.