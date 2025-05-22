 Skip to main content
23.05.2025
Republika and other outlets end cooperation with the Time aggregator

Macedonia

22.05.2025

Along with a number of other media outlets in Macedonia, Republika rescinded the arrangement with the Time.mk news aggregator.

The Onlinemedia association informed Time and other similar sites that it is unacceptable to continue in the current format of aggregating news. It is expected that Time will shortly stop sharing news from a large number of outlets, once the termination period set in the contract expires. It is the largest news aggregator site in Macedonia, but has often faced criticism for its work by various outlets.

Republika and the Onlinemedia association remain open for talks with the news aggregators, in order to determine aggregating practices.

