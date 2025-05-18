 Skip to main content
19.05.2025
Monday, 19 May 2025

Mickoski denies any talks with the UK about housing migrants in Macedonia

Macedonia

18.05.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski categorically denied that any talks were held with the United Kingdom to host migrants returned from this country in Macedonia. The speculation was spread by pro-opposition media outlets after Macedonia concluded a strategic partnership agreement with the UK that should lead to major infrastructure investments.

This agreement is a new deal for Macedonia, akin the one promoted by President Roosevelt. It will mean opening of jobs, growth, development and progress, many infrastructure projects, gigantic projects the likes of which we haven’t seen before. Investments in fast railroad lines, highways, roads, hospitals and education. This agreement will bring jobs and investments in Macedonia of 6 billion EUR in total. It is the furthest thing from my mind to build migrant camps, and it was not asked from us, Mickoski said.

