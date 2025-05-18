Mickoski announces significant changes in the party and the Government after the local elections

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced significant changes in the party and in the Governmetn following the local elections this fall.

Those who distinguish themselves with hard work will remain. Those who don’t meet the expectations of the citizen will be let go. I’m telling you now, because we owe it to the people. We have no time to waste, Mickoski said during the annual conference of the VMRO-DPMNE women’s association.

Regarding the elections, the Prime Minister said that VMRO candidates are leading against the opposition, often with 4 or 5 to 1. “Not only our top potential candidates are leading, but the 2nd or 3rd choice we are polling also leads over the opposition candidates. VMRO will win inthese elections, and the opposition may be down to 2 or 4 municipalities, and the way they are going, they may win none”, Mickoski added.

Regarding the divisions in the Albanian political camp, the Prime Minister said that Alliance of Albanians leader Arben Taravari is “due for retirement after the elections”, after he left the ruling coalition and is considering siding with the DUI party.