UK strategic agreement – first investment period will cover five years and include 2.2 billion EUR

Railroad and healthcare investments will be the first projects that Macedonia implements with help from the United Kingdon, for 2.2 billion EUR total, said Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska Kocoska. In an interview she discussed the government to government agreement that was announced by Prime Ministers Mickoski and Starmer and which will be signed in London this week.

The first cycle will be over five years, and will include 2 billion EUR. These investments will contribute to grow our economy, through railroad infrastructure that will be built by Macedonian companies. There will be significant added value, Dimitrieska said.

The Finance Minister added that talks are still on-going and she can’t go into details about the repayment plan, but it will be with a period of delay, and payments will only start somewhere in 2027. It was already announced that the first key project of this agremeent will be the construction of a north-south railroad from Kumanovo to Gevgelija that will allow high speeds for passenger and cargo transit. British companies will be involved in the project, with Macedonian subcontractors.