Medical teams will conduct re-evaluation of patients in Kocani

Medical teams will conduct re-evaluation of all patients treated in Kocani following the disastrous nightclub fire.

Deputy Healthcare Minister Jovica Andonovski said that teams from several main clinics in Skopje which will include plastic surgery and toxicology experts will be available at the Kocani hospital.

Eleven patients remain at treatment abroad, and seven are hospitalized in Macedonia. Osnly one patient remains in critical condition – she was cared for in Belgrade, and is now in a private clinic in Skopje.

Plastic Surgery Clinic director Jasmina Gjorgjievska Pavlovska said that all patients were given direct contact with doctors who are at their disposal at all times.

A British team conducted training for 45 healthcare workers, including 10 from the Kocani hospital, to provide physical therapy for injured patients that will be conducted in Kocani.