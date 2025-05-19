Putin – Trump phone-call seen as step closer toward ending the Ukraine war

Following a lengthy phone conversation, presidents Trump and Putin emerged optimistic about ending the war in Ukraine and restoring ties between the US and Russia.

I believe it went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War. The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent. Russia wants to do largescale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic “bloodbath” is over, and I agree. There is tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED. Likewise, Ukraine can be a great beneficiary on Trade, in the process of rebuilding its Country, President Trump wrote on the Truth Social network.

President Putin said that the two countries agreed that Russia and Ukraine will work on a memorandum for a possible peace treaty. Exchanging prisoners of war and a ceasefire will also be part of the talks, with President Trump saying that the exact terms will be agreed between Russia and Ukraine.