Mickoski: from a country on its knees, Macedonia is now a factor of stability

Macedonia has come a long way from the times when it was kneeling before others, and was asking for donations of Covid vaccines, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during his visit to Kocani today. The Prime Minister noted that the country is now able to provide support to its neighbors, and is keeping the prices and retailers in check amid the major Iran crisis.

This was the case during the energy crisis in our northern neighbor, when the Macedonian army helped with teams and generators durign the winter. During the recent evacuations of citizens from the Gulf, along with 380 Macedonian citizens, we evacuated 80 citizens of other countries, mainly from Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, Bosnia, Greece. This Monday we registerd the historically highest delivery of oil and gas to the consumers, meaning that people from neighboring countries come here to pump gas. When there is a will, when there is a plan, everything is possible, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister contrasted this with the performance of the previous, SDSM-DUI Government, when Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce was touring neighboring countries to plead with them to share some of the Covid vaccines they obtained.

During the visit to Kocani, a city that is reeling from the nightclub disaster a year ago, Mickoski and Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski announced a series of infrastructure projects that are important for the city and the region. This will include an expressway connecting Kocani to Vinica, Delcevo and the Bulgarian border.