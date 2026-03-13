Orban asks Hungarians to show Zelensky that he can’t intimidate Hungary

In a video message, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that he can’t threaten or intimidate Hungary. This comes after Zelensky made a comment that was seen as direct threat to Orban and Orban’s family, and while Ukraine is blocking Russian oil deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia.

Zelensky is deliberately threatening the energy security of Hungary because he wants to put in place a pro-Ukrainian Government. In this situation, we must defend Hungary. We must show President Zelensky that Hungary can’t be blackmailed, said Orban. Hungary goes to the polls in mid April, and it’s expected that the Tisza party, if it succeeds to win the elections, would run a course that would be far more favorable to Ukraine than Orban does.