Gas prices expected to go down by up to 2.5 denars per liter

Discussing the recent gas price increase, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he expects prices to come back down as early as today.

We worked with the Energy Ministry and the largest supplier – OKTA. And the good news for the Macedonian citizens is that OKTA will reduce prices for companies that work with them of about 2.5 denars per liter. I talked to the gas station companies who said that they will translate these savings to the customers, Mickoski said.

The prices are set at their ceiling by the Regulatory Energy Commission, which earlier this week set them at 5 denars higher for gas and 14.5 denars for diesel. But gas companies can go below the regulated price and the Prime Minister said that he expects them to do so after OKTA reduced its wholesale price.