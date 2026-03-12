Nikoloski presented the major infrastructure projects in Macedonia at a World Bank forum in Washington

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski spoke at the World Bank Transforming Transportation forum that took place in Washington DC today. In his remarks Nikoloski, who is also Transportation Minister, said that Macedonia is in the midst of a major investment cycle worth several billion USD to develop and modernize its transportation corridors.

We are working on modern highway lines, we are investing in a fast railroad line along the Corridor 10 and on railway link to the east, and with the support of the World Bank we are working on modernizing the border crossings with Albania and Bulgaria. We are fortunate that two pan-European corridors are crossing in our country – one being Corridor 10 that is the longest corridor connecting the south of Europe with the north, and the other, Corridor 8, begins in Albania and ends in Odessa in Ukraine, making it the secodn most important NATO security corridor, Nikoloski said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the construction and modernization of the two corridors opens the possibility for development of industrial zones along them, that can drive new investments in Macedonia.