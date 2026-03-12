 Skip to main content
13.03.2026
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 13 March 2026

Prime Minister Mickoski hosts an iftar dinner

Macedonia

12.03.2026

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski hosted an iftar dinner today, to honor the Muslim month of Ramadan.

In the spirit of the values of togetherness, respect and spiritual connectedness, we spent a dinner in a warm atmosphere, building friendships and confirming that respect and mutual living are the corner stones of our society. These meetings remind us that our differences are our strenght. I wish to all the faithful who mark the month of fasting pece, health and blessed days, said the Prime Minister in a social media message.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 12.03.2026
380 Macedonian citizens evacuated from the Middle East in four flights
Economy  | 11.03.2026
Mickoski: the Government will monitor how supermarket chains respond to the crisis
Macedonia  | 10.03.2026
Mickoski: there are no fuel shortages, our prices remain lowest in the region