Prime Minister Mickoski hosts an iftar dinner

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski hosted an iftar dinner today, to honor the Muslim month of Ramadan.

In the spirit of the values of togetherness, respect and spiritual connectedness, we spent a dinner in a warm atmosphere, building friendships and confirming that respect and mutual living are the corner stones of our society. These meetings remind us that our differences are our strenght. I wish to all the faithful who mark the month of fasting pece, health and blessed days, said the Prime Minister in a social media message.