02.01.2025
Mickoski: the moles in our security services will be found and held accountable

30.12.2024

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said today that those who leak confidential information from the security services will be held accountable. Mickoski spoke after the massive raid against Albanian drug gangs in Skopje’s eastern districts, which had to be moved forward by several days after it became clear that the gang has been tipped off.

Moles will appear for a little longer. We still have remnants from the previous Government and the previous coalition which ruled for seven years. But they will be found, dragged from their holes, and will be held accountable, Mickoski said.

