Gashi: Ahmeti should be asked where Grubi is hiding

Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi said that the prosecutors should ask DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti about the whereabouts of his right hand man Artan Grubi. Grubi fled Macedonia to Kosovo after it became clear that he is the key suspect in the major State Lottery corruption scandal.

I saw a statement from his leader that he knows where Grubi is. I think that he should be summoned as soon as possible and asked where he is. Steps should be taken so that he answers before the institutions, Gashi said in a Kanal 5 TV interview.

Gashi was also asked about the prospects of amending the Constitution in line with the Bulgarian demands in 2025. “This was not part of the pre-election program of our VLEN coalition. We said that we will make efforts to implement the changes, and we are doing that. As a ruling majority, we have a joint position and we are trying to secure guarantees that would prevent having another veto on the basis of issues of ethnicity and identity”, Gashi told Kanal 5.