Mickoski: We will continue to fight in Washington, Brussels, Berlin…

Prime Minister Mickoski’s visit to the United States for President Trump’s inauguration sparked angry reactions from the opposition SDSM party, which insisted that Mickoski “engaged in a highly paid PR farce that will not benefit the country”.

Mickoski was in Washington on invitation of the Rumble corporation and its owner Chris Pavlovski, a young Macedonian Canadian businessman who is seen as part of the Trump inner circle. Rumble hosts a number of top Trump supporters on its platform, including his son Donald Trump Jr. Mickoski met with a number of right wing opinion makers during the visit, including Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and Rumble star Dan Bongino.

As part of the visit, along with Pavlovski, Mickoski met with Devin Nunes, incoming intelligence adviser of President Trump and CEO of the Trump Media Group. Potential of investments was discussed with officials of the Tether crypto chain, which recently announced a major investment in Rumble.

On the Macedonian diaspora side, Mickoski met with Andy Peykoff, owner of the Niagara Bottling Company that is a major supplier of US market chains, who is already investing in Macedonia.

On the formal side, Mickoski was at the inaugural parade, at the VIP booth along with RNC co-chairman Michael Whatley, and afterwards met with State Department official Alexander Kasanof.

The Prime Minister is continuing his visit to the US with a trip to New Jersey, for meetings with Macedonian diaspora members. “The struggle we wage at home, for better infrastructure, healthcare, education, a more competitive economy, a struggle waged by one of the smaller nations in Europe, is not enough. We also need to start winning in Washington, Brussels, Berlin, London, Paris, Rome – if we want the Macedonian issue to finally arrive at its conclusion. Our issue is not settled. it’s smoldering for centuries and it still exists”, Mickoski said in his address at the Macedonian church in Totowa.