After China, Canada and Mexico, Trump will impose tariffs on the EU as well

Among the myriad of announcements from President Donald Trump, one is likely to seriously affect Europe. Trump said that he will introduce tariffs toward the European Union countries, as part of his push to shift the burden of tax collection toward imports, instead of the income tax.

First trade partners in Trump’s sights are China, Canada and Mexico, who face tariffs of 10 percent in the case of China and steep 25 percent for Canada and Mexico.

But, in his remarks to the press, Trump said that Europe has also been very bad for the US in terms of trade, and announced tariffs for EU made products as well.