President Siljanovska met with representatives of IRI and the Heritage Foundation

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova met with International Republican Institute regional European director Paul McCarthy and James Carafano, senior adviser at the right wing Heritage Foundation.

The focus of the meeting was the Three Seas initiative. This major primarily infrastructure and economic project includes only EU member states, but there is a push to have it opened for non-EU countries as well, in order to plug the gap that is left in the Balkans. During a panel event, the two guests expressed belief that the Trump administration will actively engage to expand this project toward the Balkans.

President Siljanovska – Davkova believes that including the Western Balkans in this initiative will enhance its chances of success. The visit of the two US representatives comes at the best possible time with regard to the compatibility of the goals and programs of the European growth Plan and the Reform development agenda, President Siljanvoska said through a press release.

During the meeting, Heritage and IRI also raised the prospect of opening an office in Macedonia.