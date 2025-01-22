Toskovski: We are continuing the investigation into Artan Grubi’s escape from Macedonia

The Interior Ministry continues to gather intelligence about the whereabouts of former Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi, who fled Macedonia just as an investigation against him for abuse of office was being launched. Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said that the investigation into the police officer who allowed Grubi to leave the country is also continuing.

He is suspended and we have filed charges to the extent that we could provide evidence. But at the moment there are investigations into whether he had any type of prior communication and what kind, Toskovski said. The officer claims that he habitually allowed Grubi and a powerful businessman to leave the country, after recognizing them, without checking whether an arrest warrant has been issued.

Grubi fled initially to Kosovo at the Blace border crossing and is believed to be hiding in Albania now.