“We can’t remember when a Balkan country opened two roads and a railroad in two weeks”

Skopje – Geneva and Skopje – Paris (Orly) are the two new direct lines that are being introduced in April, informed the Transportation Ministry. This comes after Deputy Prime Minister and Transporatation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that a total of nine new lines will be introduced – the previously announced lines include Basel, Istanbul, Barcelona and Dubai.

In a TV interview, Nikoloski said that the country is in the midst of a strong infrastructure push that will remake Macedonia.

I can’t remember when did not only Macedonia but any country in the region open 42 kilometers of expressways and 31 kilometers of railroad track in a spate of two weeks. In some instances, such as the Stracin – Kriva Palanka road, which was left with no asphalt on 19.5 out of 25.5 kilometers of the road when our Government was formed, we saw some significant innovations in terms of construction in Macedonia. For the first time we paved the road at night, during low temperatures, and the crews worked in three shifts, during rain. We combined several contractors who worked along each other. We had a situation when one of the oversight and one of the contractors had left the country, and we had to bring them back, Nikoloski said.

In the Gradsko – Prilep expressway, where the first section was opened after almost a decade of construction, issues included 13 million EUR that were missing, unsecured rocks were hanging over the construction site, and two tunnels “led nowhere”, Nikoloski added.