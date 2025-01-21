 Skip to main content
22.01.2025
Handball: Macedonia scores in the last second to secure a draw against Austria

Sport

21.01.2025

In another extremely tense game, Macedonia drew (29:29) with Austria at the World Handball Championship in the Croatian city of Varazdin.

Filip Kuzmanovski scored the equalizing goal in the last second of the game. Still, the captain of our young team expressed his sadness that he failed to score from a penalty two minutes before.

I think that we were the better team today and we have reason to feel sorry. We were ready, but it was difficult for us to handle their 7 on 6 attacks. They are sure in themselves, played patiently, while we showed a combative style of play, Kuzmanovski said after the match.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski congratulated the players over Facebook.

