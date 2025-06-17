President Siljanovska met with President Radev in Tirana

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova met with her Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev at a regional event in Tirana, after which she said that Macedonia wants to join the European Union under the same rules that were applied to all other candidates and that discussions about identity issues are outside of every negotiating framework.

EU’s policy on enlargement is inseparable from its common foreign and security policy, President Siljanovska said.

It’s possible that Siljanovska will meet with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov at the upcoming Hague NATO summit. Bulgaria is ramping up its rhetoric after the European Parliament began discussions on a progress report about Macedonia that affirms the Macedonian national identity and language. There are also strong reactions in Bulgaria after the Bitola court handed a suspended prison sentence to a Bulgarian activist, sentenced for hate speech over his comments praising a World War Two figure who collaborated with the Croatian Nazi regime.