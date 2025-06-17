Custom made gloves for burn injuries delivered to Kocani

The Kocani hospital received compression gloves that are needed for the young people injured in the Pulse nightclub disaster Experts used 3D scanning to prepare the masks that will be used for neck and facial injuries, said Saso Klekovski, director of the public healthcare fund FZO.

There is unfortunately no material to produce the compression gloves in Macedonia. But a domestic company working with international partners was able to find a solution, and every glove is custom made. Their distribution begins today, Klekovski said.

He visited the Kocani hospital along with the newly appointed Healthcare Minister Azir Aliu, and met with its director Katerina Mircoska.