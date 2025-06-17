Four highways are being built at the same time

Implementation of the highway projects has quadrupled compared to last year, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who visited Bitola today and spoke about the Prilep – Bitola highway.

By the end of this month, more than 85 percent of the route will be completed in terms of ownership and expropriation issues. Excavation of left-over explosive devices from the First World War has also completed. Work has begun on 20 kilometers and I expect that the contractor will keep up his obligations, said Prime Minister Mickoski, who condemned the slow work on another project – the new road entrance to Bitola.

Mickoski said that there is active work on four highways at the same time, and on the Prilep – Gradsko expressway, and that the intensity of work is four times greater compared to last year.

The Prime Minister said that he expects to see work begin on the planned fast railroad line from Gevgelija to Kumanovo during tis year. The railroad will be funded through the strategic partnership agreement with the United Kingdom, and the Finance Ministry is already seeking banks who will provide the loans.