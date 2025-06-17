Mickoski: VMRO-DPMNE has existed and will continue to exist only to advance the cause of Macedonia

VMRO-DPMNE leader and Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski spoke in Bitola today at the large gathering to mark the 35th anniversary of teh founding of VMRO-DPMNE as a modern political party, as well as the 132nd anniversary of the founding of the historic VMRO organization.

VMRO-DPMNE is a continuation of the historical VMRO, founded in 1893, when our people, although under foreign subjugation and pressure, fought for their identity, for freedom, for justice. We are the ones who continue that bright and honorable mission, who do not forget the roots, nor the foundations on which the Macedonian statehood was built. No one should forget that these are foundations built with human suffering, with the cry of the Ilinden people and the victory of ASNOM, with the vow of the komiti and vojvodi, with the multitude of men and women who died for our freedom, who overcame defeats with defiance, and came to victories with hope and invincible will. What distinguishes this party from others is its unwavering faith in the people, in their values ​​and in justice as our strongest pillar, emphasized Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that Macedonia has been through a very difficult period, with the past 7 years under SDSM and DUI “being filled with corruption, betrayals and the shaking of the foundations of our institutions”.

The institutions that are supposed to be pillars of our state were in ruins. The faith of the people was shaken and the economy was stuck. The people were tired, filled with apathy, fear and uncertainty. That is why our entry into office a year ago was more than just a change of the ruling party. It was a new beginning and confirmation that the people have not forgotten or given up, and that we now begin to build, from the foundations up, Mickoski added.

A strong Macedonia is not built only with numbers and economic indicators, but also by preserving the tradition and values ​​that define us as a people. The conservative values ​​of family, tradition, labor, honor, nation, order, justice and responsibility are our cornerstone. These values ​​guide us through the darkness and strengthen us in times of challenges. Every change starts at home, from personal responsibility and from the awareness that only together can we make a big difference. We are not here for ourselves, but for the people, Mickoski said.