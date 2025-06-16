Macedonia will liberalize its energy market and push a massive energy investment agenda

Strategic plans of the Government in the area of energy are to conduct full liberalizatoin of the electric power market and to stimulate fair competition that will enable new private investments said Energy and Mining Minister Sanja Bozinovska at the opening of the MEF25 energy forum in the Skopje Hilton.

According to the Minister, the new law on energy will set clear rules for production of renewable energy, that will enable easier permitting and more predictability for the investors, while citizens will be allowed to team up in communities and produce green energy together.

The Government is pushing for the “most ambitious energy investment agenda ever”, said Bozinovska, about the plan to add 1.6 GWs by 2030, and to add gas connectors with Greece, Serbia and Kosovo, new storage facilities and facilities for hydrogen.