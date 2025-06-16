Handball: Greek AEK suspended for two years after refusing to face Alkaloid

Greek handball club AEK was suspended for two years during which it can’t participate in international competitions, because of the shameful attempt to avoid the game in Skopje against Alkaloid.

The EHF cup finals, in which Alkaloid had an advantage from the game in Athens, was eventually ruled in Alkaloid’s favor and the Macedonian team won the cup. The Greeks insisted that they can’t play because the hosts did not allow all of their fans to the field.

AEK is also fined 20,000 EUR, while Alkaloid will have to pay 5,000 EUR, for not issuing the requested number of fan tickets to AEK.