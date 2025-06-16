 Skip to main content
16.06.2025
Republika English Latest news
Monday, 16 June 2025

Toskovski: Macedonia does not deserve to be a country if it can’t secure justice for Kocano

Macedonia

16.06.2025

Macedonia does not deserve to exist as a country if it can’t ensure justice for the disaster in Kocani, said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski.

By completing the two separate investigations, which include former mayors, current and former ministers, inspectors, police commissioners and officials, the citizens will be able to see what was done by the state prosecutors’ office. My personal opinion is that they have conducted the investigation well so far, Toskovski said.

Without naming them directly, the Interior Minister condemned the opposition parties, such as SDSM and Levica, who, he said, “are acting as political vultures who are manipulating with the facts of the case. “They are trying to manipulate public opinion and to distort the facts. It will serve on their honor”, Toskovski said.

Related Articles

Economy  | 16.06.2025
Macedonia will liberalize its energy market and push a massive energy investment agenda
Macedonia  | 15.06.2025
22 citizens asked for help to evacuate from Israel
Macedonia  | 15.06.2025
Healthcare Minister Aliu announces free testing for all over 40