Toskovski: Macedonia does not deserve to be a country if it can’t secure justice for Kocano

Macedonia does not deserve to exist as a country if it can’t ensure justice for the disaster in Kocani, said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski.

By completing the two separate investigations, which include former mayors, current and former ministers, inspectors, police commissioners and officials, the citizens will be able to see what was done by the state prosecutors’ office. My personal opinion is that they have conducted the investigation well so far, Toskovski said.

Without naming them directly, the Interior Minister condemned the opposition parties, such as SDSM and Levica, who, he said, “are acting as political vultures who are manipulating with the facts of the case. “They are trying to manipulate public opinion and to distort the facts. It will serve on their honor”, Toskovski said.