Mickoski: young people should build their future in their own country

Young people should build there future here, in their own country, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today, while presenting the new education law.

For the first time, the law provides that students with scholarships at the 100 best international universities, the students who did best in their universities and the winners of the Engineer’s Ring, will have advantage durign employment at the public universities. We are also introducing a new model of funding for the institutions of higher learning. Part of the funds will go into research and will be tied to the shown results. This year’s budget for the universities is at 7.5 billion denars – significantly more than in previous years – and this trend will continue, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister said that he is aware that foreign companies are organizing fairs to promote studies in their universities, “and are taking our youth who do not see quality in the education in their own country – so I ask you to all help elevate this process and educate generations that will be the foundation of the future of our homeland”.