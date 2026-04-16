MAN: SDSM is waging war against Alfa TV

The Macedonian Association of Journalist (MAN) condemned SDSM for its decision to propose charges against Alfa TV. SDSM has focused on the television tha is often critical of the opposition party, and is accusing it of alleged improper funding with ties to Hungary.

This is an explicit and brutal form of pressure as SDSM has engaged in public warfare against Alfa TV for years. We remind the public that SDSM was in power for seven years, which include the period that covers the charges that they filed today. If there was anything improper in the work of Alfa TV in those 7 years, SDSM was able to use the institutions and the courts it controlled to investigate. And yet, in all these years, the institutions under SDSM never found any irregularities, but now they demand that the new Government investigates Alfa, said MAN in a statement.