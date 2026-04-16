Nikoloski: we moderated the effects of the crisis

We were able to moderate the effects of the oil crisis as much as possible, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski today.

We are handling the enormous challenge. As Government, we took emergency steps and Macedonia now has the cheapest gas in the region and there are no issues with the supply, as is the case in other countries. The airports in Skopje and Ohrid are operatign normally, unlike other airports. Even the Pristina airport is being supplied through Macedonia, which means that we were able to moderate the effects of the crisis as much as possible, Nikoloski said.

Nikoloski, who is also Transportation Minister, said that Macedonia has airplane fuel reserves for 90 days and that they are being supplied constantly, and the country is even adding new lines to Poland, Vienna and Milan.