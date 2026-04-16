City of Skopje begins to clean up the Vardariste dump site

Skopje Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski announced that work has begun to clean up the old Vardariste city dump. The site on Skopje’s eastern side had several major fires the past summer, caused by underground gas build-up.

As promised, after the completed feasibility study, we began the process of de-gassing Vardariste. 22 points were mapped out and we are drilling wells to determine the content of the gas. Along that process, we will thoroughly clean up the site and Vardariste will be a thing of the past, said Gjorgjievski.

The Mayor announced that a massive new park will be built at the site.