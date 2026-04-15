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16.04.2026
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Thursday, 16 April 2026

Post Office receives 100 new vehicles

Macedonia

15.04.2026

100 new vehicles meant for the Macedonian Post Office were delivered today in a ceremony in Skopje.

The previous Government all but gave up on this institution. Things are now changing and getting better and you see the first step that will improve the way that the Post Office works, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, who spoke at the ceremony.

The vehicles include 10 bigger trucks and 90 pickup vehicles, that were bought for 1,5 million EUR. Nikoloski said that the vehicles are badly needed for the Post Office to be able to continue to operate.

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