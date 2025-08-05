Nikoloski – Ortiz: new lines to Madrid and Barcelona will open cooperation between the two countries

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski met today with Spanish Ambassador to Macedonia Rafael Soriano Ortiz, to discuss the agreement to open a direct line between Skopje and Madrid, and to reopen the line to Barcelona.

Both lines are part of the Government’s program to develop air traffic and open new perspectives between the two countries and peoples, Nikoloski said after the number of new lines grew by 16 over the past year.

During the meeting Nikoloski, who is also Transportation Minister, discussed with Ambassador Ortiz about the development of new road and railroad lines across Macedonia.