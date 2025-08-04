Prime Minister Mickoski condemns nationalist chants during the game in Kumanovo

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski strongly condemned today the nationalist chants aimed against Albanian during the basketball match between Macedonia and Romania in Kumanovo, by a small group of fans. State prosecutors and the police moved today to conduct an investigation into the perpetrators who face “hate speech” charges.

Yesterday the organizers – the basketball federation, as well as the city of Kumanovo condemned the chants and the xenophobic outbursts by a few present in the hall. To be honest, while I was there, I did not notice the chants, because they came from a small group of people. I would like to join in the condemnation of the nationalism and xenophobia, primarily the examples during the Macedonia – Romania basketball game, and also to send a message to all fan groups to support their teams and the Macedonian national team in a sporting manner, said the Prime Minister.

The chants were condemned by politicians from Macedonia, as well as from Albania and Kosovo.