Orban wants alliance with Macedonia and other Balkan countries to stop the migrant flows and bring the region to the EU

Hungary will maintain good ties and alliances with Macedonia, Albania and Bulgaria, in order to cut the migrant routes into Europe as farther south as possible, said Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a Mandiner interview. Orban said that the EU needs to bring the Balkans into the union, as the region is under influence of other countries, including Russia, Turkey and even the Arab countries.

We must have an alliance with Macedonia, Albania and Bulgaria, to maintain good relations with them, which is important to cut the migrant routes as far south as possible. Otherwise, the migrants will come to Europe in hundreds of millions. We will have serious problems if we don’t stabilize Africa – the Africans haven’t moved yet. We must not allow an invasion. The goal of the next generation of politicians will be to stop the migrant flood coming a tus from Austria. We must have an agreement with the Orthodox nations, with Romania, Slovakia, Poland and the Balkans. Only together will we preserve Christian Europe. If we don’t build a political alliance, we will turn into the Western European countries. The West surrendered, but we must rebel, Orban said in the interview.

The Hungarian Prime Minister also praised the country’s alliance with Serbia, which he said can be seen in road and railroad projects. He also strongly condemned the recent sentencing of Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for, as he said, “refusing to follow orders from the EU”.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the Hungarian Prime Minister said that his task is to keep the country out of the war. He acknowledged that according to international law, Ukraine should have the sympathies, even though “it does not always treat Hungary well”. Orban said that the war is the result of disturbed balance between the East and the West, and will stop only when the West and Ukraine come to terms with the fact that NATO borders can’t be moved that close to Russia.