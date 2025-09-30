President Siljanovska condemns SDSM for its new Bulgaria plan

Both President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova and Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski condemned today the latest proposal from SDSM, that Macedonia makes the concessions Bulgaria demands with a firm deadline set for early next year.

There are no more red lines, they were trampled or erased. I hoped and expected that the party leaders will sit down, bury their hatchets and go to Brussels together to say that we’ve made numerous constitutional changes already, there were no results and that that is obviously not the solution. We change our Constitution, but the policy of our neighbors toward us remains the same. But the SDSM leader tells Brussels that he is prepared to sacrifice his mandate only for us to move ahead. We are not moving ahead if we change the Constitution and then face a new obstacle immediately afterwards, President Siljanovska said in a Sitel TV interview.

President Siljanovska added that in 2008 the Venice Commission recommended to Bulgaria to amend its Constitution and improve protection of ethnic minority rights. The President said that Bulgaria is not allowing ethnic Macedonians to even nominate a representative in its Council on minorities, and continues to obstruct the right to association for ethnic Macedonians, while demanding major concessions from Macedonia.

Meanwhile in Vevcani, where VMRO-DPMNE was conducting a rally, Prime Minister Mickoski accused SDSM of trying to profit from making new concessions with the Macedonian national identity.

That is the real face of the opposition, using retail tricks as she prepares a new present for our eastern neighbor. SDSM wants to deliver more concessions on the back of the Macedonian people, Mickoski said.