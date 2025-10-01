Hungarian FM Szijjarto accuses the EU of applying double standards toward Macedonia

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the European Union is applying double standards towards Macedonia, as its EU accession is endlessly delayed, while efforts are made to fast track Ukraine. Szijjarto was speaking to the Serbian RTS channel.

Look at what is happening with your EU accession process. Years ago the European Commission proposed to the European Council to open the next cluster of chapters with Serbia in order to continue accession negotiations. And what happened? Some member states did not agree and this decision was not adopted. Did anyone accuse them of undermining European unity then? Of course not. Greece has been blocking accession negotiations with Macedonia for almost a decade. Did anyone accuse the Greeks of undermining European unity? No. Now, the Bulgarians are criticizing, they have some preconditions. Did anyone criticize the Bulgarians? Of course not. So these are double standards. Hungary is always cited as the culprit, because we have a government that works successfully, but it is not in line with the political tastes of Brussels – because we oppose war, because we oppose migration, gender propaganda and because of all that, whenever we disagree with something that we have a right to, that is how the European Union works, it was founded in such a way that unanimity must be achieved and these are the core values ​​of the European Union that unanimity is necessary, and if Hungary has a different opinion, we are immediately stigmatized – Szijjarto said in his interview with RTS.