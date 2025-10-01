Mickoski: SDSM and DUI lackeys in the judiciary are obstructing major corruption cases

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski accused the prosecution and the judiciary of blocking serious investigations into the crime and corruption of former officials from the DUI and SDSM parties, who, he says, have major influence over the judiciary.

SDSM leader says that I have no right to blame SDSM and DUI about the judiciary, because we’ve been in power for 15 months and there are no major corruption cases. I feel the need to respond to him that there are no major criminal cases for one reason only, and that is because of the small number of his lackeys in the prosecution and the judiciary who do not allow these major cases to proceed. Even after the Interior Ministry and the other institutions have completed their work on these cases, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister said that after the local elections, these partisan officials in the judiciary will be replaced “and held accountable for obstructing justice”.