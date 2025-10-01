Milososki: Filipce hopes that his soft position on Bulgaria will help him stay as party leader

Deputy Parliament Speaker Antonio Milososki believes that the purpose of the latest proposal SDSM leader Venko Filipce made on the dispute with Bulgaria is to preserve his position as leader of the party and to announce to other countries that he would be a willing and cooperative future leader of the country. Filipce’s proposal includes the call for Macedonia to accept the Bulgarian demands by early next year.

We believe that these statements from Filipce are not a message to the Macedonian citizens but to neighboring Bulgaria, because Filipce is hoping that our eastern neighbor or some other international factor will help him come to power, or at least keep the leading position in SDSM. This despite the fact that he does not have the support of the Macedonian citizens, or of the majority of SDSM party members and supproters. Filipce knows that he will suffer a defeat at the coming local elections. His battle after the elections will not be to support the positions of Macedonia, but to keep himself at the helm of SDSM, where both he and Zoran Zaev expect to keep the party as their private property. And, in the future, they want to complete the treason that was begun by Zaev and Bujar Osmani, Milososki said in an interview.

Milososki said that SDSM is apparently hoping that Ali Ahmeti and his DUI party will help them achieve their goals in the future. “But VMRO-DPMNE will not allow this and Macedonia will never again be put in a subservient position”, Milososki said.