President Siljanovska: EU can’t be a geopolitical union without integrating the Balkans

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova attended the meeting of the European Political Community in Denmark, where she said that Europe can’t be a geopolitical union if it doesn’t include the Balkans. The President added that the enlargement process must be guided by the Copenhagen criteria and not by bilateral disputes.

The frequent externally imposed constitutional changes, 36 so far, pose a danger of suspending our parliamentary democracy. Such schemes are not a step towards reform, but a sign of fragility. Despite these obstacles, European integration remains our greatest inspiration and strategic aspiration. Macedonian citizens want a European future. Our 100% alignment with the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, including support for Ukraine, is a strategic and principled choice we made. Although we are not a member of the EU, we are ready to contribute to Europe’s security architecture. We are fully prepared to open Cluster 1, Foundations, and are already implementing the Reform Agenda of the Growth Plan 2024-2027. But, as the President of the European Commission has pointed out, the European Union must break the armor of consensus as soon as possible if it wants to complete the reunification of Europe and become a geopolitical factor again. Therefore, if the EU wants to be a geopolitical union, it must not leave the Western Balkans in a geopolitical vacuum, the President said in her address.

President Siljanovska reminded the European leaders that Macedonia has been stalled for 20 years after achieving he status of candidate for membership, and has faced bilateral issues with EU member states.