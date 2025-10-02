The Government pledges 100 million EUR investments in Kocani

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski held a pre-election round table in Kocani today to discuss the planned major investments in the city that was hit by tragedy earlier this year with the Pulse nightclub fire.

Mickoski said that, besides the local infrastructure investments planned as part of the 500 million EUR program that is implemented across the country, additional 100 million EUR in investments will go to the city.

The state and the Government remain as partners to the municipalities like never before. We are working with our international partners, and the 100 million EUR will go to infrastructure and projects that will improve the lives of the citizens of Kocani, MIckoski said.

During the round table, the Prime Minister discussed his personal anguish over the disaster and promised that all responsible for the failures that led to the fire will be prosecuted.