Mickoski accuses Levica of coordinating its election plans with DUI

During the pre-election rally in Vinica, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski accused the Levica party of forming a coalition with DUI, in an attempt to help Ali Ahmeti’s party come on top among Albanian voters in the local elections. Levica, a nationalist-populist party, is running candidates in Struga, Tetovo and Gostivar, who have no hope of winning in these majority Albanian municipalities, but could undermine VMRO’s plans to push Macedonian voters to support the VLEN party against DUI.

This is an unprincipled coalition that we must talk about – the coalition between Ali Ahmeti and Dimce Apasiev. It is a very dangerous coalition. We saw in the past how the activists and members of Levica were destroying property, setting state property on fire, tearing the country down during the Colored Revolution. Afterwards they were receiving huge salaries from the SJO office of prosecutors, and are now using money given to he party to live in luxury. After Zoran Zaev, Levica now has a new boss, called Ali Ahmeti, and they are running candidates in municipalities they can’t win just to help Ahmeti and DUI, Mickoski said.