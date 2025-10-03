Serbian Prime Minister Macut visits Macedonia

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met today in Skopje with his Serbian counterpart Gjuro Macut.

The two Prime Ministers discussed advancing bilateral relations, economic cooperation and infrastructure links. Focus was placed on trade exchange, joint energy projects and the movement of people and goods. Prime Minister Mickoski said that Serbia is a sincere partner and friend who shares our vision for a stable, secure and prosperous Balkans. Prime Minister Macut expressed his support for reform processes and said that Belgrade and Skopje will continue to cooperate on joint projects in the interest of the citizens of both countries. Both sides agreed that deepening the friendly ties between the two countries is a significant contribution toward regional stability and the European perspective of the Western Balkans, the Macedonian Government said in its press release.